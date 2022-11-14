Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.(Source: Castillo Family via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Police in California say they’ve recovered the remains of a single mother of two who was reported missing last week.

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.

Police say they’ve arrested Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, in connection to her death. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Castillo’s sister reported her missing Thursday after finding signs of a struggle, including a significant amount of blood, at the mother’s home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 killed in University of Virginia shooting; suspect at large
President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi seek to ‘manage our differences’ in face-to-face meeting
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Scene video shows University of Virginia campus after shooting
The study found a huge increase in children going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts.
Huge increase in emergency room visits for kids with suicidal thoughts, study says
Kherson residents express their joy after the city's liberation from Russia.
Ukraine: Kherson residents celebrate city's liberation