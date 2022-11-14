Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer

The incident occurred at The Rock Yard, a landscaping supply store in Filer.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has died following an industrial accident Monday morning.

According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the incident occurred at The Rock Yard, a landscaping supply store in Filer.

31-year-old Brett Daley died at the scene after a load of supplies fell on top of him.

He was an employee of the store and next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

