Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office warns public about fraudulent social media posts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office has a warning for social media users about fraudulent posts after an incident last week.

Last week, people were approaching the sheriff’s office about a post circling social media about a missing kid from Buhl.

As they looked into the post, they discovered that, not only was it Buhl, Alabama, but it was also not true, it was a scam post.

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says to be cautious when seeing things online, and to only believe posts when posted from a credible source, such as the Sheriff’s Office, or police department who work with local media partners to get the word out when needed.

“Trying to tug on people’s heartstrings, trying to get that post liked and shares so much that it ignites on social media with the hope that they get a lot of people to follow that or share it or like it, that they will eventually start adding links for people to click on hoping that as they click on those links they are able to put into play that scam and take advantage of people,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl.

He says these types of posts are becoming all too common and are just one more reason people need to be vigilant and cautious online.

