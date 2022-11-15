AAA Idaho: Even with high gas prices, experts expect an up-tick in Thanksgiving travel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but it’s not going to stop people from traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA Idaho, this Thanksgiving nearly 312,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, an increase of 1.5% since last year.

Even though the average price of gas here in Idaho is roughly 60 cents more than a year ago, at roughly $4.25 a gallon, AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde says part of the reason for increase travel is due to pandemic savings.

“They see going to see their family this Thanksgiving as an investment, and so they’re putting their money in that direction,” said Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho. “They may do one less dining out when they get there, they may do one less fancy thing when they get there, but they are going to find a way to make it happen. Our projections show that we’re just about to pre-pandemic levels.”

The current national average of gas is roughly $3.80 a gallon, about 40 cents more than a year ago.

Crude oil is running at $86 a barrel.

