CSI men’s basketball enters NJCAA Top 10

The Golden Eagles come in at No. 7 in this week’s rankings
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After another 3-0 week last week, the 6-0 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team jumps four spots to come in at No. 7 in this week’s NJCAA rankings.

CSI shot over 50% from the floor and made 42 3-pointer’s in three double-digit wins last week.

CSI is back in action Friday night at home against Wenatchee Valley College. The game is at 7 p.m.

The CSI women’s basketball team, after going 2-1 in Florida last week, are No. 9. in this week’s rankings. 

The Golden Eagles will be back at home this week. They play Central Wyoming Friday at 5 p.m.

