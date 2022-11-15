CSI to start offering weekend courses to help remove potential education barriers

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is going to be offering weekend classes this semester.

As part of their mission to remove the barriers surrounding education, they wanted to offer this to potential students with families or full-time jobs.

The Dean of General and Transfer Education says she hopes this will remove obstacles for potential students.

The five General Education courses are available mainly from 10 am to 4 pm.

The classes consist of 20 students at the Twin Falls campus. Night classes are from 5pm to the evening.

“Students have independent lives outside of their role as a student at the College of Southern Idaho. We want to make sure that our courses are able to fit into their existing lives,” said Tiffany Seeley-Case from CSI. “So whatever childcare situation they have whatever work schedule they want to be able to have a schedule of courses that will fit into that existing schedule they already have.”

These classes will begin this semester and are also available in hybrid form.

For more information, click here.

