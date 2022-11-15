Estes, Dixie Lee

DECLO—Dixie Lee Estes, a 79-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation, in Rupert.

She was born on a beautiful fall day to Carma June Asher Adams and Wallace Wickel, on September 19, 1943, at her Grandma Nellie and Grandpa Preston Asher’s home in Albion, Idaho. She attended schools in Arizona and Declo. She was active in Cheerleading, FHA. Extra-curricular activities included bull riding.

She met the love of her life while attending a basketball game. On March 9, 1961, on a snowy day she married William Allen “Bill” Estes at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Albion, Idaho. To this marriage two daughters were born, Tamara Lynn Estes and Melody Ann Davis.

Starting their young life together they lived in Battle Mountain, Nevada. They moved back to Idaho where they lived in Albion and Declo; they purchased a place and called it home for 56 beautiful years. They started their own business, Bill Estes and Associates Auction Service. They loved volunteering their time with benefit auctions and anything that had to do with 4-H. They bought a cabin overlooking Palisades reservoir, which was one of their favorite and most cherished places to go.

She was an excellent cook, quilter, master canner, cake decorator; outstanding in crocheting, knitting, bowling, gardening, fishing and professional hummingbird lover.

Besides her girls, her greatest joy was being a grandma to Wyatt Rodgers, Blake Rodgers, Trent Hunsaker, Kenny Hunsaker, Tara Rodgers and Dee Hunsaker; to add to her blessings she was a great grandma to Stetson Rodgers, Brooklyn Rodgers, Peyton Hunsaker, Rhett Hunsaker, Jesse Otaegui, Kenlie Hunsaker, Jaxson Hunsaker, Jett Rodgers, Dixie Otaegui and Carter Hunsaker.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tamara Estes and Melody (Russ) Davis; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Connie (Mike) Bryan, Delilah Reed, Debra Adams; one brother, Carlton Williams; one sister-in-law, Kathy Estes; her aunt, Shanna Batterton; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Carma and Dan Adams; and Wallace and Patti Wickel; her brother, Melvin Adams; her sister, Paula Hoopes; one sister-in-law, Judi Williams; her grandson, Wyatt Rodgers; her great-grandson, Stetson Rodgers; her mother-in-law, Cora Estes; and father-in-law, William “Woody” Estes; her brother-in-law, Jack Estes; as well as many aunts and uncles.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main, in Declo. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral at the Church.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

