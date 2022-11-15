Hagerman Mayor resigns after investigation shows he was not living within city limits

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a press release from the Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney.

Back on September 16th, the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that the Mayor of Hagerman Alan Jay was no longer living in Hagerman, which is a violation of the Mayor’s Oath of Office.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that Jay was living in Twin Falls.

The investigation concluded with the mayor submitting his resignation.

Jay told KMVT that he moved to Twin Falls temporarily while he was building his house in Hagerman.

“The politics are always a mess I believe. But my heart is for taking care of the City of Hagerman and the people that are in the City of Hagerman, and I’m still up for that later,” said Jay.

According to Idaho Code, the President of the City Council, Jared Hillier, will act as the mayor until a successor has been selected.

