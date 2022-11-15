Idaho Lottery Announces Cash Award to Support Sawtooth Elementary Library

By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Lottery will announce this year’s recipients of their annual Bucks for Books program during a ceremony at Sawtooth Elementary in Twin Falls on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event begins at 1:00 pm. Sawtooth Elementary is one of 19 recipients around Idaho who will receive their check and new books for the year.

This year’s awards will total $50,000 spread among schools across the entire Gem State. Bucks for Books is done by the Idaho Lottery in collaboration with the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, in the Gem State, though, a majority of all Idaho public schools lack sufficient resources for their entire annual library needs. About 28% of public elementary schools report an annual budget of $100 or less for book procurement, while 62% of Idaho’s elementary schools report an annual budget of less than $1,000. This is why the Idaho Lottery, in coordination with the Idaho Commission for Libraries, introduced its Books for Bucks Idaho School Library Program in 2019.

The Idaho Lottery was created specifically to benefit public education in the State of Idaho. Supporting elementary school libraries, and youth literacy through the Bucks for Books program, is yet another way to further their mission of benefitting public schools

