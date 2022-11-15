Idaho State Board of Education Statement on the Tragedy at the University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from the University of Idaho.(KREM)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich began Monday’s special Board meeting with a statement on the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend in an apartment near the U of I campus.

“The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents of the University of Idaho, I offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the students who were murdered,” Liebich said.

“I do not understand how this could occur and that students’ lives would be lost to such a heinous act.

“The University of Idaho has counseling and support services in place for students and staff and the Office of the State Board of Education is standing by to help if needed.

“My fellow Board members and I are holding the loved ones and the University of Idaho’s entire campus community in our thoughts.”

In other meeting actions, the Board also approved seven pending rules, which will be presented to the Legislature for consideration during the 2023 legislative session. The pending rules were approved last summer as “proposed” rules and posted for public comment.

