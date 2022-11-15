Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say

Dozens of dogs are recovering after they were involved in a plane crash at a golf course. (SOURCE: WISN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PEWAUKEE (WISN/CNN) – A small plane carrying dozens of dogs headed to a shelter crash-landed in Wisconsin.

Officials said the twin-engine plane belly-landed on the back green of a golf course in Pewaukee on Tuesday.

The aircraft took out some trees and slid several hundred feet before coming to rest.

A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.(WISN)

“This was a relatively catastrophic landing where they went through trees,” Matthew Haerter, assistant chief at Lake Country Fire and Rescue, said. “The wings actually came off of the aircraft and then they came to rest several hundred feet after where they originally tried to place the aircraft.”

Authorities said three people on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

More than 50 rescue dogs on board have been taken in by a humane society in the area.

Officials said some of the animals were hurt and that they are hoping the dogs can be made available for adoption soon.

The Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

