Police continue to search Fruitland home in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Updates are still coming in, in the case of missing 6-year-old Michael Vaughan.

Police in Fruitland have been digging and investigating since Sunday, after receiving what they call a “credible tip” from the resident of a home.

Police Chief JD Huff says Tuesday was mainly spent fine-tuning and preserving evidence.

Chief Huff added that they are looking for more evidence -- and there is a high probability of finding remains on the property.

Police have arrested a resident of the house, Sarah Wondra, for failing to report a death to the coroner.

Chief Huff says the investigation will take time, possibly even weeks.

