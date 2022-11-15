Police continue to search Fruitland home in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Updates are still coming in, in the case of missing 6-year-old Michael Vaughan.
Police in Fruitland have been digging and investigating since Sunday, after receiving what they call a “credible tip” from the resident of a home.
Police Chief JD Huff says Tuesday was mainly spent fine-tuning and preserving evidence.
Chief Huff added that they are looking for more evidence -- and there is a high probability of finding remains on the property.
Police have arrested a resident of the house, Sarah Wondra, for failing to report a death to the coroner.
Chief Huff says the investigation will take time, possibly even weeks.
