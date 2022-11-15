Sawtooth Elementary receives $3,000 for new books from the Idaho Lottery

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Part of the Idaho Lottery’s mission is to benefit the public education system in the state of Idaho.

On Tuesday, Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls was the recipient of $3,000 as part of their Bucks for Books Program.

Librarian Tammie Vance applied for the grant and was one of 19 recipients.

The money is used for new books and Miss Vance says she is so excited to be able to purchase new books for the kids at her school.

“Reading is success to school, you’re not successful if you’re not a good reader, so that is our goal, is you know so they can be successful at school,” said Tammie Vance, Sawtooth Librarian.

Her goal is to fill every shelf of the library with books, and this grant will help her buy close to 300 more titles.

