Sawtooth and Snake River Conference release All-Conference Volleyball Teams

Murtuagh sweeps Carey to move to Snake River Conference championship match(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022 1A DI Snake River and 1A DII Sawtooth All-Conference volleyball teams are out.

SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE - 2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Coach of the YearLisa NebekerMurtaugh
Player of the YearJr, Ashlee StangerMurtaugh
FIRST TEAMGRADESCHOOL
1 - Addie MittonSrOakley
2 - Jane ParkeSrCarey
3 - Ella DeJongJrLighthouse
4 - Ady StangerJrMurtaugh
5 - Julia MaganaSrOakley
6 - Ryleigh FergusonSrHansen
SECOND TEAMGRADESCHOOL
1 - Caroline SchumannSrRaft River
2 - Karlie ChapmanSrShoshone
3 - Giselle GilSrMurtaugh
4 - Lacee PowerSrOakley
5 - Miyu HayashiSrCastleford
6 - Paige BlackSoCarey
HONORABLE MENTIONGRADESCHOOL
Lexi HuettigSoValley
Shayli SmithSrCarey
Falon BedkeSrOakley
Cynthia PachecoSrMurtaugh
Kinsey McCoyFrLighthouse
Paige DicksonSrGlenns Ferry

1A-D2 - SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE - 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Co - MVPHailey AstleDietrich
Co - MVPMaddyson JonesRichfield
Offensive Player of the YearFallon O’BarrRichfield
Defensive Player of the YearKasey HendrenRichfield
FIRST TEAM
Saige HubertDietrich
Avery FlammerHagerman
Jessika PowerDietrich
Shelby JonesRichfield
Samantha OsborneHagerman
Ellie HoskissonDietrich
SECOND TEAM
Madalyn LongRichfield
Abby HendricksDietrich
Jaci TelfordRichfield
Ellie WhitmarshHagerman
Kallee HendrenRichfield
Elise HigbeeCamas County

