Sawtooth and Snake River Conference release All-Conference Volleyball Teams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022 1A DI Snake River and 1A DII Sawtooth All-Conference volleyball teams are out.
SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE - 2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
|Coach of the Year
|Lisa Nebeker
|Murtaugh
|Player of the Year
|Jr, Ashlee Stanger
|Murtaugh
|FIRST TEAM
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|1 - Addie Mitton
|Sr
|Oakley
|2 - Jane Parke
|Sr
|Carey
|3 - Ella DeJong
|Jr
|Lighthouse
|4 - Ady Stanger
|Jr
|Murtaugh
|5 - Julia Magana
|Sr
|Oakley
|6 - Ryleigh Ferguson
|Sr
|Hansen
|SECOND TEAM
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|1 - Caroline Schumann
|Sr
|Raft River
|2 - Karlie Chapman
|Sr
|Shoshone
|3 - Giselle Gil
|Sr
|Murtaugh
|4 - Lacee Power
|Sr
|Oakley
|5 - Miyu Hayashi
|Sr
|Castleford
|6 - Paige Black
|So
|Carey
|HONORABLE MENTION
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|Lexi Huettig
|So
|Valley
|Shayli Smith
|Sr
|Carey
|Falon Bedke
|Sr
|Oakley
|Cynthia Pacheco
|Sr
|Murtaugh
|Kinsey McCoy
|Fr
|Lighthouse
|Paige Dickson
|Sr
|Glenns Ferry
1A-D2 - SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE - 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
|Co - MVP
|Hailey Astle
|Dietrich
|Co - MVP
|Maddyson Jones
|Richfield
|Offensive Player of the Year
|Fallon O’Barr
|Richfield
|Defensive Player of the Year
|Kasey Hendren
|Richfield
|FIRST TEAM
|Saige Hubert
|Dietrich
|Avery Flammer
|Hagerman
|Jessika Power
|Dietrich
|Shelby Jones
|Richfield
|Samantha Osborne
|Hagerman
|Ellie Hoskisson
|Dietrich
|SECOND TEAM
|Madalyn Long
|Richfield
|Abby Hendricks
|Dietrich
|Jaci Telford
|Richfield
|Ellie Whitmarsh
|Hagerman
|Kallee Hendren
|Richfield
|Elise Higbee
|Camas County
