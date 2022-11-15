Sawtooth and Snake River Conference release All-Conference Volleyball Teams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022 1A DI Snake River and 1A DII Sawtooth All-Conference volleyball teams are out.

SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE - 2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Coach of the Year Lisa Nebeker Murtaugh Player of the Year Jr, Ashlee Stanger Murtaugh

FIRST TEAM GRADE SCHOOL 1 - Addie Mitton Sr Oakley 2 - Jane Parke Sr Carey 3 - Ella DeJong Jr Lighthouse 4 - Ady Stanger Jr Murtaugh 5 - Julia Magana Sr Oakley 6 - Ryleigh Ferguson Sr Hansen

SECOND TEAM GRADE SCHOOL 1 - Caroline Schumann Sr Raft River 2 - Karlie Chapman Sr Shoshone 3 - Giselle Gil Sr Murtaugh 4 - Lacee Power Sr Oakley 5 - Miyu Hayashi Sr Castleford 6 - Paige Black So Carey

HONORABLE MENTION GRADE SCHOOL Lexi Huettig So Valley Shayli Smith Sr Carey Falon Bedke Sr Oakley Cynthia Pacheco Sr Murtaugh Kinsey McCoy Fr Lighthouse Paige Dickson Sr Glenns Ferry

1A-D2 - SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE - 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Co - MVP Hailey Astle Dietrich Co - MVP Maddyson Jones Richfield Offensive Player of the Year Fallon O’Barr Richfield Defensive Player of the Year Kasey Hendren Richfield

FIRST TEAM Saige Hubert Dietrich Avery Flammer Hagerman Jessika Power Dietrich Shelby Jones Richfield Samantha Osborne Hagerman Ellie Hoskisson Dietrich

SECOND TEAM Madalyn Long Richfield Abby Hendricks Dietrich Jaci Telford Richfield Ellie Whitmarsh Hagerman Kallee Hendren Richfield Elise Higbee Camas County

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.