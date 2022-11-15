Twin Falls Public Library to drop late fees starting in 2023

The Twin Falls Public Library is moving their Ready, Set, Kindergarten program virtual this year.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library says they’re closing the book on fines.

According to a press release, most books and materials from the library will no longer be subject to overdue fees.

The library says this move will ensure free and equitable access for all library patrons.

Any overdue fines currently held will be cleared, but charges for lost or damaged items will remain.

According to the library, studies show overdue fines are not an effective system. And libraries that eliminate them actually see an increase in activity, and more items returned.

The new program will go into effect beginning on January 2nd.

