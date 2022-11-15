University of Idaho students are feeling the loss after quadruple homicide rocks the community of Moscow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New details emerge in the quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho that left four students dead.

The Moscow Police Department believes the killer, or killers, used a knife or other “edged weapon” in their attack, based on preliminary information.

Although a weapon has yet to be found, autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week to show the exact cause of death.

Officers also indicate this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

MOSCOW, Idaho (KAYU) - Ava Winehouse from KAYU in Spokane spoke with a student, about how the community is reacting to their loss.

“No one would have ever expected something like this to happen in Moscow, Idaho, in such a small town.”

A small college town usually full of life, students walking to class... Until tragedy struck the community Sunday night. Leaving campus nearly empty.

“It’s been a heavy heart, you can feel it from every person you interact with, everyone you walk by everyone feels this.”

Four University of Idaho students killed, their bodies found by Moscow Police Sunday afternoon. It’s been called a homicide, the investigation ongoing… Crime scene tape still surrounds the quiet neighborhood Monday.

“It’s something that’s affecting everyone, no matter how close you knew them or not, we are all connected in the vandal family, in one way or another,” said Olivia Niemi.

Olivia Niemi is a Junior at the University of Idaho. She’s a member of the student body government, she tells me she knew of the victims., seeing them on her walk to class, at social events, and more.

“Everyone has their spot to make this community the way it is, and those four had a big part to play in that and it will be felt and very missed without their presence here.”

A hole is left in the Moscow community. Four faces will no longer be seen around campus. Niemi describes the energy at U of I today as melancholy.

“It makes a big impact, from not only going to classes and knowing I’m not going to see some faces that I’ve ran into before, to everyone else that is still here and has to live with this for the rest of their lives.”

Three girls and one boy... Gone... Two of them 20 years old, two of them 21.

“Lives were lost before they basically even started in college, is so heartbreaking to know and realize that they were in their twenties, and this is the end for them, and they should have had long, long lives beyond this.” Niemi says she usually feels safe in her college town.

“I’ve walked at night in Moscow and I haven’t worried, but this is going to flip a lot of that upside down... and change a lot of that for a lot of students.”

Coming to the harsh reality that death and tragedy, can make its way anywhere... Even the rural town of Moscow, Idaho.

“It’s a hard lesson to have to learn,” added Niemi.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.