60 Hours to Fight Hunger to kicks of this Thursday in Twin Falls

This year their goal is 2,022 turkeys to represent their 22nd year of this event.
60 Hours to fight hunger
60 Hours to fight hunger(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Community Action Partnership is gearing up for their annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger.

The annual event begins Thursday at 12:00 p.m. and runs through Saturday at 10:00 p.m.

People can stop by anytime during the 60 Hours and donate a turkey, a ham, a chicken, canned food, or money to the South Central Community Action Partnership.

The food will be donated to families so they are able to have a happy Thanksgiving.

“We’re getting ready to be in the heat of the holiday season even though it’s freezing out here, but this is the best time to start giving, but also continue that throughout the year as well, because the need doesn’t end when Christmas is over,” said Randy Wastradowski, the community services director for SCCAP.

They are located at Rob Green Buick GMC on Blue Lakes BLVD.

