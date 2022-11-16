Battle of the Domes set for Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho and Idaho State are having two completely different seasons, but both teams will end their regular season Saturday at Holt Arena.

The 6-4 Vandals have a chance to make the FCS playoffs, while the 1-9 Bengals want to play spoiler against their in-state rival.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup in Pocatello will be the third-straight time these two teams have played at Holt Arena. Idaho and Idaho State split those two matchups.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.