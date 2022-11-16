Boise State can clinch Mountain Division with win Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With a win at Wyoming Saturday, the Boise State (7-3) football team will punch a ticket to the Mountain West Championship game.

The Broncos, 6-0 in Mountain West play, will play a stingy Wyoming team that has been great (5-1) in Mountain West play so far this season.

If Boise State wins, they would be at least two games clear of Wyoming and Utah State in the Mountain West Mountain Division with one game left.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 20 points in just one conference game this fall.

“These guys (Wyoming) are disciplined, they’re tough, they’re physical, they’re very very consistent with what they do in terms of their scheme because of their fundamentals and the techniques they play with, you don’t see a lot of explosive plays,” said Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos.

Boise State has won 15 of 16 all-time meetings. The Broncos have won five straight games in the series.

Boise State is a 14-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

