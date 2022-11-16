CSI’s Gilbert’s Pantry sees increased need this semester

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has a food pantry for students and staff members of the college, and the numbers of people needing food is rising.

So far this month, they have had 39 people fill out an application for a food box, which is double that what they normally see.

The food is donated from multiple sources, including the Idaho Food Bank, donations from students and staff as well as local companies such as Clif Bar and Chobani.

The dean of students says the program has been around since 2016, and is glad it is available for those who need it.

“If we can help students combat some of those barriers from that perspective, then they definitely have a stronger chance to be successful within their classrooms,” said Jason Ostrowski, the dean of students at CSI.

They have plans to expand the pantry in the next year.

The pantry is currently located on the second floor of the Taylor Building.

