FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team got their first win of the young season Tuesday night with a victory over Aberdeen.

Filer 72, Aberdeen 55

The Wildcats (1-1) will host Jerome Thursday.

OTHER SCORES

Wendell 34, Gooding 31

Declo 51, Firth 50 F/2OT

Pocatello 57, Burley 21

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.