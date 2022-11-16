Fruitland Police continue to excavate home in the search for missing Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police in Fruitland are continuing to dig in the search of missing 6-year-old Michael Vaughan.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested 35-year-old Sarah Wondra, who lives at the house where the excavation is taking place.

Wondra is charged with failing or delaying a notification of death. But during her court hearing on Monday, she said the authorities are not correct.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says the excavation will continue until they’re confident the search is complete.

He also says there may be others besides Wondra who have information on Vaughan. Who was last seen on July 27th of last year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.