IDOC serves death warrant to Gerald Pizzuto

The warrant schedules Mr. Pizzuto’s execution for Dec. 15, 2022.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Correction served Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Gerald R Pizzuto with a death warrant at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Second Judicial District Judge Jay P. Gaskill issued the warrant Wednesday morning. The warrant schedules Mr. Pizzuto’s execution for Dec. 15, 2022.

IDOC Director Josh Tewalt has informed the Board of Correction, the Governor’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office that the Department is not in possession of the chemicals necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection.

Efforts to lawfully source chemicals are ongoing.

Pizzuto, who has spent over 30 years on death row, was originally scheduled to be executed in June of last year for the killings of two gold prospectors near McCall in 1985.

