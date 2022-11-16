Lori Vallow declared competent to stand trial

On Tuesday, a judge lifted the October order pausing the case.
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont...
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022.(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow-Daybell will stand trial after being found competent.

On Tuesday, a judge lifted the October order pausing the case.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with killing her children in 2019.

They were reported missing months before their bodies were found on Daybell’s property.

A joint trial was postponed due to concerns about Vallow’s mental health and competency.

A new date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

