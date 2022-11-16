Oakley football looks for third straight state title Thursday at Holt Arena

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third consecutive year, the Oakley football team is playing for a state championship.

The Hornets won the last two 1A DI state championship games over Raft River. This year, two-seed Grace stands in the way of top-ranked Oakley.

The game will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena.

Idaho High School Activities Association records go back to 1984, and if the Hornets were to win, it would be the first time an 8-man team won three straight state championships.

