Oakley football looks for third straight state title Thursday at Holt Arena

The Hornets have a chance to win their sixth state championship in program history
The Hornets have a chance to win their sixth state championship in program history
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third consecutive year, the Oakley football team is playing for a state championship.

The Hornets won the last two 1A DI state championship games over Raft River. This year, two-seed Grace stands in the way of top-ranked Oakley.

The game will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena.

Idaho High School Activities Association records go back to 1984, and if the Hornets were to win, it would be the first time an 8-man team won three straight state championships.

