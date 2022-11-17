60 Hours to Fight Hunger is officially underway in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership kicked off their annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls on Thursday.

At noon, from Rob Green on Blue Lakes, in partnership with all their local sponsors, officials from South Central Community Action cut the ribbon that officially started the 60-hour countdown.

This is the 22nd year that this holiday food drive has been held in Twin Falls.

The purpose of the food drive is to make sure that no family in southern Idaho goes without a good meal this holiday season.

While traditionally, turkeys have been the number one item donated every year… those running the event know that might be slightly different this year.

“With the turkey shortage, were not sure how much availability there is… they are very expensive this year, so definitely there is a need. So, if you have an opportunity to get an extra turkey to donate, please do so,” said Randy Wastradowski from SCCAP.

With that turkey shortage, officials say that a cash donation will go significantly farther this year.

With a cash donation, they will be able to buy more products in bulk, and hopefully help even more families in southern Idaho.

You have until Saturday to make your donations.

