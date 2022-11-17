Behind the Business: DAP Books

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 14 years ago, Sequoia Schmidt had a dream to start her own publishing company.

“I started it in Houston,” she said. “Quite young, I was 17 when I started the company.”

After meeting, and falling in love with a professional B.A.S.E. jumper, she found a new home here in Twin.

“Twin Falls has an amazing bridge that a lot of people jump off of so when we got married, we bought a house here,” Schmidt said.

With her move here, the company soon followed, moving to a location on W Main Street in downtown Twin Falls.

“Upstairs was our publishing office, and throughout the last two or three years, through COVID, my staff was like ‘We should open a book store, we should open a book store!,’” Schmidt said.

With that, DAP Books was born. The fact that all the books sold at the store were published in-house is what makes them most unique.

“It’s very rare that a publishing company will have its own brick and mortar store,” said Schmidt. “When you walk in you get a very personalized experience. Everyone who works inside this book store has worked on these books, so they understand the content of the book.”

You can find anything from any genre.

“We do fiction, non-fiction, a lot of children’s books,” Schmidt said. On top of the newer books is their classic section - adding unique illustrations to classics like Dracula, Frankenstein, and Dr. Jeckel and Mr. Hyde. They also sell plenty of other things.

“We just got some great totes and shirts and really ‘DAP Swag’ as we call it,” said Schmidt.

