CSI women’s cross country celebrates second straight National Championship

The Golden Eagles have won NJCAA National Titles with two different coaches
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s cross country team successfully defended their 2021 National Championship last Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Golden Eagles used a score of 61, with six runners finishing in the top 25 to claim the 2022 trophy.

