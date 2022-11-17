CSI women’s cross country celebrates second straight National Championship
The Golden Eagles have won NJCAA National Titles with two different coaches
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s cross country team successfully defended their 2021 National Championship last Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Golden Eagles used a score of 61, with six runners finishing in the top 25 to claim the 2022 trophy.
