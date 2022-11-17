Dietrich has a chance at their second state title in three years Friday at Holt Arena

The undefeated Blue Devils take on the undefeated Kendrick Tigers
The undefeated Blue Devils take on the undefeated Kendrick Tigers
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last two 1A DII state champions square off for the 2022 trophy Friday night at Holt Arena.

2021 state champs Kendrick (10-0) play 2020 winners Dietrich (11-0) at 6 p.m.

The game will feature Kendrick’s stout defense and Dietrich’s high-powered offense.

The Tiger defense allows less than seven points a game, while the Blue Devils’ offense averages over 50 points a contest.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Redwing St. in Fruitland (CBS2)
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

Latest News

The Golden Eagles have won NJCAA National Titles with two different coaches
CSI women’s cross country celebrates second straight National Championship
The Golden Eagles have won NJCAA National Titles with two different coaches
CSI women’s cross country celebrates second straight National Championship
The undefeated Blue Devils take on the undefeated Kendrick Tigers
Dietrich has a chance at their second state title in three years Friday at Holt Arena
Idaho State Championship
State champions will be decided on the football field this week