Dietrich has a chance at their second state title in three years Friday at Holt Arena

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last two 1A DII state champions square off for the 2022 trophy Friday night at Holt Arena.

2021 state champs Kendrick (10-0) play 2020 winners Dietrich (11-0) at 6 p.m.

The game will feature Kendrick’s stout defense and Dietrich’s high-powered offense.

The Tiger defense allows less than seven points a game, while the Blue Devils’ offense averages over 50 points a contest.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.