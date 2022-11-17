Dietrich has a chance at their second state title in three years Friday at Holt Arena
The undefeated Blue Devils take on the undefeated Kendrick Tigers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last two 1A DII state champions square off for the 2022 trophy Friday night at Holt Arena.
2021 state champs Kendrick (10-0) play 2020 winners Dietrich (11-0) at 6 p.m.
The game will feature Kendrick’s stout defense and Dietrich’s high-powered offense.
The Tiger defense allows less than seven points a game, while the Blue Devils’ offense averages over 50 points a contest.
