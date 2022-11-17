First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Redwing St. in Fruitland (CBS2)
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

Latest News

On the ballot: Ketchum Wastewater Improvement Bond
Ketchum wastewater system to get infrastructure improvements after passing of revenue bond
Voter Graphic
Secretary of State announces clarification in District 26 election results
Vote certification process is underway in District 26
Vote certification process is underway in District 26
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Twin Falls, ID
Ammon Bundy supporters gather in Twin Falls for last push before election day