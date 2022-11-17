Officials hold press conference regarding four murdered University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police in Moscow are still investigating the tragic deaths of four University of Idaho students.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced new information about the case.

According to police, two of the victims were at a party on campus, while the other two were at a bar downtown before they all returned home around 1:45 Sunday morning.

They weren’t discovered until noon on Sunday when police received a tip about an unconscious individual at a residence on King Road.

Chief Fry says all four victims were stabbed with a knife.

Autopsies are being conducted on Wednesday and investigators are working to develop a timeline.

Police do not have a suspect and there’s no sign of forced entry.

Investigators are following up on all leads to identify a person of interest.

25 investigators from the FBI, the Idaho State Police, Letah County Sheriff’s Office and Moscow Police are investigating this case.

If you have any information about this case, please call the tip line at (208) 883-7180.

