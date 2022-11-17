Perrine Bridge to get new lights, expect delays Thursday evening

ITD says to expect lane closures on either side of the bridge overnight.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re planning on commuting on the Perrine Bridge Thursday evening, expect delays.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be replacing the bridge’s lights with LED bulbs Thursday evening after 9 pm.

Public information officer Jessica Williams suggests you plan ahead, however the good news is that the morning commute is not expected to be affected.

“Although we’re performing this work at night to help lessen congestion it’s always good for individuals to be aware, plan ahead before they commute so they give themselves plenty of time,” said Williams.

The Perrine project is anticipated to be completed before Friday morning’s commute.

All roads within south-central Idaho will have their lights replaced by January 2023.

