State champions will be decided on the football field this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Six Idaho state champions will be crowned this week on the gridiron.

For a look at all of the State Championship Brackets, Click Here.

THURSDAY

1A-D1 - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 11/17/22 @ Holt Arena - 5:30 PM XX - GRACE (9-1)

XX - OAKLEY (9-1)

2A - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 11/17/22 @ Holt Arena - 8:00 PM XX - FIRTH (8-2)

XX - BEAR LAKE (9-1)

FRIDAY

1A-D2 - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 11/18/22 @ Holt Arena - 6:00 PM XX - DIETRICH (11-0)

XX - KENDRICK (10-0)

4A - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 11/18/22 @ Holt Arena - 8:30 PM XX - SKYLINE (9-3)

XX - BISHOP KELLY (12-0)

5A - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 11/18/22 @ Albertsons Stadium (BSU) - 7:00 PM XX - MERIDIAN (11-0)

XX - RIGBY (10-2)

SATURDAY

3A - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 11/19/22 @ Middleton - 1:00 PM XX - HOMEDALE (10-1)

XX - SUGAR-SALEM (10-0)

