Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KYW) - A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.

Officials believe all 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The spill forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day.

A middle school is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

The driver was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, clavicle and rib.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Redwing St. in Fruitland (CBS2)
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
Upside Foods makes chicken from cultured chicken cells.
FDA gives OK to lab-grown chicken