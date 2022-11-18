2022 Idaho fire season recap

With the end of fire season looming, officials say this year wasn’t as bad as they expected.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After an abundance of spring rain, much of Idaho’s terrain looked like this by mid-summer: full of dry fuels only needing a spark to start what could be a rather large fire. Because of this, concern was pretty high among those responsible for battling fires.

“We did have the fuel loading and it was fairly warm,” said Kelsey Brizendine, the Fire Information officer at the Twin Falls B.L.M. Office.

With the end of fire season looming, however, officials say this year wasn’t as bad as they expected.

“We actually had a lot milder of a fire season than we were anticipating,” Brizendine said.

In fact, in terms of acreage burned, Brizendine says we saw less than usual.

“I would say it’s below average,” she said. “It was a below average fore year, but not significantly below.”

Brizendine attributes this to a lack of thunderstorms this past summer - a large culprit behind many fires. There still were quite a few human-caused fires, however, especially in June and early September.

“We did have a little bit higher percentage of human cause fires this year, but not because of human negligence,” Brizendine said.

Unfortunately, a lot of those fires happened on very windy days. Many notable fires around the area, be it the Sugarloaf and Bray fires in June and July, to the Sheep and Eden 2 fires in September, were all started on days that made it difficult.

One firefighter we spoke to told us what goes through his mind on days like that.

“Anytime I know we’re going to have a windy day like that when it’s hot and dry, I’m always on pins and needles,” said B.L.M. Firefighter John Arie-Blom.

Now because of the hot, dry wind we saw, one little spark to a piece of grass like this turned into something much larger. Potentially leading to thousands of acres of charred land.

“I’ve been on fires on those days, and it always makes me cringe a little bit,” Arie-Blom said,

So, is fire season over yet? Actually, not quite, according to Brizendine.

“Unless we have snow on the ground, we can have a fire,” she said.

Arie-Blom is looking forward to seeing that blanket of snow.

“I don’t have to leave my phone on to be available for fires for 24 hours a day,” he said. “I can just leave it and go do something with my family and not have to worry about it for, you know, at least a month.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Redwing St. in Fruitland (CBS2)
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

Latest News

The kids were given a new pair of boots and socks.
Hagerman Elementary students get new winter boots thanks to ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign
Public transportation on it's way to Twin Falls
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls
Snowy conditions make it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.
Forest Service warns of adverse conditions on roadways in South Hills
30022187 - rainbow trout
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI Aquaculture program headed to a new location