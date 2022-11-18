52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 28 - Getting your car ready for winter travel

Having these items in your car is important in maintaining your safety during a road-side event.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s almost winter in southern Idaho, and that means it’s time to start preparing your car.

Your car kit should include battery cables, a battery powered radio, flashlight, blanket, snow shovel, among other things.

Having these items in your car is important in maintaining your safety during a road-side event.

Especially if you become stranded for an extended period of time.

“To have flairs in them or they have hazard lights there are so many different products right now that we can purchase its Christmas. My kids have all laughed at me when they got their first emergency car kit, and I can tell you every one of them have used it,” said Jackie Frey, Twin Falls E.M.A.

It’s also important to have a way to contact authorities if you do get stuck.

For more on our 52 weeks of preparedness series visit our website at KMVT.com

