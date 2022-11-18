Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI Aquaculture program headed to a new location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For decades, students of CSI’s Aquaculture and Fisheries Management program have gained hands-on experience at the Walter Priebe Hatchery in Twin Falls, now, the program is on the way out.

“We’re headed to Pristine Springs; we’re going across the river,” said Aquaculture and Fisheries Management Instructor Melissa Wagner. “We have a hatchery down there that we own and rent out to Riverence.”

The change is coming, in part, due to the increased demand for water in Twin Falls to accommodate a growing population.

But the impact the Priebe Hatchery had on Idaho’s Aquaculture will not be forgotten.

“This is the first place in Idaho where a captive Sturgeon actually spawned back in 1988,” Wagner said.

In 2021, the college purchased the Pristine Springs location and has leased it to local hatchery Riverence ever since.

Now, CSI will use that relationship to enhance their student’s experience.

“We’re going to try to build some internship programs because one of the things students are losing over here is they won’t be down here all the time,” Wagner said. “We want to supplement that with practicums and internships, stuff like that.”

Wagner, who began as an instructor at CSI in August, sees great potential in the new plan for the program, which will lean on the many resources at its disposal.

She says partnerships with Fish and Game, local hatcheries, and the community at large will help create the best program possible.

“So excited to see what happens and where it goes,” Wagner said, “what all the input is from everybody else to be able to build what we need.”

