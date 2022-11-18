Fit and Well Idaho: Winter season slips and falls

He says if you aren’t able to put pressure on your limb to visit your doctor right away.
Fit and Well Idaho: Winter season slips and falls
Fit and Well Idaho: Winter season slips and falls(KXII)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather is getting colder, and it is getting below freezing at night, that is increasing the chances of slipping and falling on the ice.

And that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

One orthopedic surgeon at St. Luke’s says he considers the winter months to be fracture season, and he considers the summer months to be trauma season.

During the winter months, brakes and sprains are common. He says one way to try to stay safe during the cold months is to take it slow, because one wrong step and you can fall in a second.

“Well other than just taking your time and being careful, good shoe wear is always an important thing to have with good traction on there, but just slow down take smaller steps, widen your gate, and just make sure you don’t fall, because once you have that fall there is not much you can do to prevent the consequences of that,” said Ryan Callahan, an Orthopedic Surgeon.

He says if you aren’t able to put pressure on your limb to visit your doctor right away.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Redwing St. in Fruitland (CBS2)
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

Latest News

52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 28 - Getting your car ready for winter travel
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 28 - Getting your car ready for winter travel
Jerome School Dist. looking to expand Dual-Language Immersion Program
Jerome School Dist. looking to expand Dual-Language Immersion Program
The kids were given a new pair of boots and socks.
Hagerman Elementary students get new winter boots thanks to ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign
Public transportation on it's way to Twin Falls
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls