Fit and Well Idaho: Winter season slips and falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather is getting colder, and it is getting below freezing at night, that is increasing the chances of slipping and falling on the ice.

And that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

One orthopedic surgeon at St. Luke’s says he considers the winter months to be fracture season, and he considers the summer months to be trauma season.

During the winter months, brakes and sprains are common. He says one way to try to stay safe during the cold months is to take it slow, because one wrong step and you can fall in a second.

“Well other than just taking your time and being careful, good shoe wear is always an important thing to have with good traction on there, but just slow down take smaller steps, widen your gate, and just make sure you don’t fall, because once you have that fall there is not much you can do to prevent the consequences of that,” said Ryan Callahan, an Orthopedic Surgeon.

He says if you aren’t able to put pressure on your limb to visit your doctor right away.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.