Forest Service warns of adverse conditions on roadways in South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While most of the valley has only seen a couple of inches of snow so far this year, much of the South Hills have seen the snow pile up quite a bit.

This has led to numerous slide offs, and people getting stuck in vehicles, some having to spend the night in their cars. Seasonal road closures on Dry Creek and Oakley/Bostetter roads at Monument Peak, as well as Howell Canyon Road past Pomerelle at Mt. Harrison have begun for cars.

The Forest Service advises having specific electronics handy in case you do get stuck to be able to communicate with authorities.

“We do recommend that folks traveling out on the forest use emergency beacons or G.P.S. messaging devices,” said Jessica Schick, the acting spokesperson for the Sawtooth National Forest. “They really do help in those instances. In fact, our own employees use them when they’re travelling out to report emergencies.”

You can also always try to call 9-1-1 if you are stuck, as those are priority calls. Forest Service spokespeople say even if there’s not enough service for a regular phone call, a 9-1-1 call may be able to go through.

