Hagerman Elementary students get new winter boots thanks to ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign

175 elementary students in Hagerman got a new pair of winter boots Thursday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 175 elementary students in Hagerman got a new pair of winter boots Thursday.

In partnership with D&B Supply and Optum Idaho, they are able to donate winter boots to 10 elementary schools all across the state, including Hagerman Elementary School.

This is the 4th year that they have done this, and they say the smiles on the kids faces make it all worth it.

“It’s wonderful, I love being a part of it, I’m glad Optum is able to do these kinds of things, and partner with D&B and the best part is all the smiles, the kids are so cute when they get their boots,” said Cindy Shotswell, with Optum Idaho.

They say they hope the program continues to grow and they are able to do this every year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Redwing St. in Fruitland (CBS2)
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

Latest News

Public transportation on it's way to Twin Falls
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls
Snowy conditions make it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.
Forest Service warns of adverse conditions on roadways in South Hills
Fire season recap 2022
2022 Idaho fire season recap
30022187 - rainbow trout
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI Aquaculture program headed to a new location