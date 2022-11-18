Hagerman Elementary students get new winter boots thanks to ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 175 elementary students in Hagerman got a new pair of winter boots Thursday.

In partnership with D&B Supply and Optum Idaho, they are able to donate winter boots to 10 elementary schools all across the state, including Hagerman Elementary School.

This is the 4th year that they have done this, and they say the smiles on the kids faces make it all worth it.

“It’s wonderful, I love being a part of it, I’m glad Optum is able to do these kinds of things, and partner with D&B and the best part is all the smiles, the kids are so cute when they get their boots,” said Cindy Shotswell, with Optum Idaho.

They say they hope the program continues to grow and they are able to do this every year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.