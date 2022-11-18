Jerome School Dist. looking to expand Dual-Language Immersion Program

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District’s Dual-Language Immersion program is growing.

The Dual Immersion program has been at Jerome School District since 2015, and it is open to students beginning in kindergarten.

The students spend half of their day learning in Spanish, and half of their day learning in English.

Making it so they are almost fully fluent in Spanish and English by the end of 8th grade, including speaking, reading, and understanding.

Families must apply to be in this program, and right now there are 50 students, but next fall, they are opening it up to 50 more students.

‘’We want them to have open opportunities both academically, career, military, where there biliteracy can benefit them in so many ways, we know that can happen in so many different languages, but predominately Spanish, my hope is that we are creating a whole generation of kids who are biliterate leaders here in Jerome,” said Angie Brulott from Jefferson Elementary.

Families must apply to be a part of this program, and there will be more information on Jerome School District’s website in late winter for those interested.

