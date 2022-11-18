Jerome School Dist. looking to expand Dual-Language Immersion Program

Right now there are 50 students, but next fall, they are opening it up to 50 more students.
Jerome School Dist. looking to expand Dual-Language Immersion Program
Jerome School Dist. looking to expand Dual-Language Immersion Program(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District’s Dual-Language Immersion program is growing.

The Dual Immersion program has been at Jerome School District since 2015, and it is open to students beginning in kindergarten.

The students spend half of their day learning in Spanish, and half of their day learning in English.

Making it so they are almost fully fluent in Spanish and English by the end of 8th grade, including speaking, reading, and understanding.

Families must apply to be in this program, and right now there are 50 students, but next fall, they are opening it up to 50 more students.

‘’We want them to have open opportunities both academically, career, military, where there biliteracy can benefit them in so many ways, we know that can happen in so many different languages, but predominately Spanish, my hope is that we are creating a whole generation of kids who are biliterate leaders here in Jerome,” said Angie Brulott from Jefferson Elementary.

Families must apply to be a part of this program, and there will be more information on Jerome School District’s website in late winter for those interested.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Redwing St. in Fruitland (CBS2)
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

Latest News

52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 28 - Getting your car ready for winter travel
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 28 - Getting your car ready for winter travel
Fit and Well Idaho: Winter season slips and falls
Fit and Well Idaho: Winter season slips and falls
The kids were given a new pair of boots and socks.
Hagerman Elementary students get new winter boots thanks to ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign
Public transportation on it's way to Twin Falls
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls