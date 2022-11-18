RECAP: Oakley football claims third straight state championship
The Hornets dominated Grace in Thursday night’s 1A DI title game
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley football program will bring another state championship trophy back home.
In what seemed like a coronation, the top-seeded Hornets had no trouble with two-seed Grace in the 1A DI state championship game at Holt Arena Thursday night.
FINAL: Oakley 58, Grace 20
After beating Raft River in the last two state championship games, Oakley becomes the first Idaho 8-man program to pull off a three-peat.
