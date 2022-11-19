CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams cruise to wins Friday night

Both squads are back in action Saturday at the CSI gym
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 9 CSI women’s basketball team had no trouble with Central Wyoming Friday night.

CSI 80, Central Wyoming 34

Alyssa Christensen, Kaylee Headrick, Jill Lungren, and Kennedy Eskelson were all in double figures for the Golden Eagles.

CSI (5-1) hosts North Idaho College Saturday at 5 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 7 CSI 84, Wenatchee Valley 55

Nate Meithof had a team-high 19 points. Britton Berrett and Ga’Khari Lacount added 10 for the Golden Eagles.

CSI (7-0) will host Central Wyoming Saturday at 7 p.m.

