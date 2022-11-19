Pomerelle open for business in 2022-23

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s time to grab the skies, snowboards, snowpants, helmets, and winter coats! Ski season has arrived in Cassia County.

“We’re incredibly excited,” said Zack Alexander, the Mountain Manager at Pomerelle. “The last couple of years it’s certainly been challenging when it comes to snow.”

Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion being able to open its doors this early is quite rare, especially recently.

“This is actually one of our earliest openings in over a decade,” Alexander said.

Skiers aren’t the only ones getting excited. The town of Albion’s businesses reap the benefits of everyone passing through.

“It’s huge, because the winter months are pretty slow,” said Haley Sweeney, the manager at Creekside 66 in Albion. “Our summer months are great but the winter months tend to get a little bit slower.”

Having City of Rocks, Lake Cleveland, and Howell Canyon nearby, summertime in Albion sees a lot of traffic. Without Pomerelle, businesses say they would really struggle during the recreation off-season.

“We truly appreciate everybody coming through and coming into our store,” said Sweeney. “We take pride in how clean our store is and how our employees treat our customers, and making sure that we have what they need.”

So, what’s new at Pomerelle this year? Well, as a reminder, patrons are encouraged to get their tickets online, before making it to the mountain.

“Just always encourage people to get online,” Alexander said. “Always log on to pomerelle.com and buy your passes ahead of time. You can go straight from the car to the lift. You don’t need to wait in the ticket office line anymore.”

Alexander invites everyone to enjoy the coming season.

“The snow’s white, the sky’s blue the lifts are turning, and the skiers are smiling so it’s a good day and we’re doing something right that’s for sure,” he said.

