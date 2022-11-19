Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County(ISP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two women died of their injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55, south of McCall.

The call for service came in at 1:04 p.m. on Friday at mile marker 137 in Valley County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup, when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Ford Explorer.

The Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade, then crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Subaru Crosstrek, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Explorer died at the hospital and she was wearing her seatbelt.

The road was blocked for approximately 3.5 hours and was reduced to one lane for another 45 minutes.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

