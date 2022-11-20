60 Hours to Fight Hunger comes to an end

Saturday afternoon, the Snake River Corvette Club made a stop with a donation of 40 turkeys.
By Zach Bruhl
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday is the last day of 60 hours to fight hunger and the turkey drive has received around a thousand turkeys.

While the drive will fall short of the lofty goal of 2022 turkeys donated, the South Central Community Action Partnership is impressed with how much the community has been able to help, especially considering the national shortage of available birds.

Saturday afternoon, the Snake River Corvette Club made a stop with a donation of 40 turkeys, a Thanksgiving tradition years in the making.

“It makes us feel really good,” said Snake River Corvette Club President Mike Nannini. “There are a lot of folks that can use these, and we’ve been doing it ever since they started it, we keep coming back. Anything we can, anybody needs help, we try to be there.”

Due to the turkey shortage, cash donations played a larger role this year, with organizers buying turkeys in bulk with the money raised.

