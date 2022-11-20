Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Moscow Police Department, the department will hold a press conference at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Alumni Lounge of the ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive on the University of Idaho Moscow campus.

Police Chief James Fry will update the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide on King Road on Sunday, November 13.

Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the University of Idaho will be present.

The conference will be live-streamed on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/1TtR4Mf8aTA.

The next regular press conference will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Details will be released prior to the event.

