Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Four people were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon.(Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Moscow Police Department, the department will hold a press conference at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Alumni Lounge of the ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive on the University of Idaho Moscow campus.

Police Chief James Fry will update the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide on King Road on Sunday, November 13.

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the University of Idaho will be present.

The conference will be live-streamed on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/1TtR4Mf8aTA.

The next regular press conference will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Details will be released prior to the event.

