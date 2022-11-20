Moscow Police Department provides more information on U of I homicide investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Moscow Police Department released new details Saturday on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students killed last weekend.

According to a Moscow Police Department Facebook post the cell phone used to call 911 belonged to one of the surviving roommates. Due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the caller has not been released.

At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen home on November 13th and do not believe he is involved in this crime.

Detectives believe that on November 12th, the two surviving roommates had been out in the Moscow community, separately, but returned home by 1 a.m. The two did not wake up until later on November 13th.

Initially, the 911 call made at 11:58 a.m. on November 13th requested aid for an unconscious person. The call was made from inside the residence on one of the roommates’ cell phone. Moscow Police Department arrived shortly thereafter and found all four victims.

Detectives confirm the victims were located on the second and third floors of the residence.

Investigators are aware of multiple phone calls from victims Mogen and Goncalves to a male. This information is part of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are seeking all outside surveillance video taken from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from businesses and residences within the geographical area below. Detectives are requesting all available video – whether there appears to be motion and content or not. Tips, pictures, and videos can be submitted to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or call the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 for assistance. (See map) https://bit.ly/3UU8yso

On the evening of November 12th, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on November 13th. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video at a local food vendor called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used a private party for a ride home from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.

Investigators have determined that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive. At approximately 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence at 1122 King Road. It was previously reported that Ethan resided at the home, however, it has been determined that he was only visiting.

Two other roommates were at the residence that night.

On November 13th, at 11:58 a.m., officers responded to the residence after a 911 call reported an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan deceased inside the residence.

Autopsies were conducted on November 17th. The Latah County Coroner confirmed the identity of the four murdered individuals and their cause and manner of death as homicide by stabbing. The coroner stated that the four victims were likely asleep, some had defensive wounds, and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault.

At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the two surviving roommates or the male in the Grub Truck surveillance video are involved in this crime. Additionally, online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate. The identity of the 911 caller has not been released.

As part of the investigation, detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters on King Road to locate possible evidence. Additionally, detectives have contacted local businesses to determine if a fixed-blade knife had been recently purchased.

At the time of this release, detectives have received nearly 500 tips which are being processed, investigated, and cleared. Thirty-eight interviews have been conducted with individuals who may have information about the murders. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

The Moscow Police Department is utilizing assistance from the Idaho State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody, and the weapon has not been found.

