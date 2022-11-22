Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm