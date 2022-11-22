Boise State attempts to finish undefeated in Mountain West regular season play Friday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team is 7-0 in Mountain West play and will look to finish their regular season conference slate undefeated Friday against Utah State.

The Broncos (8-3) will host the Aggies (6-5) at 10 a.m. Friday on KMVT.

Last year’s conference champs, Utah State, who have won 5 of 6 after starting the season 1-4, want to spoil Boise State’s senior day. The Aggies will need quarterback Cooper Legas to continue his strong play.

“What you see is a team that is catching stride and growing down the stretch here, they’ve (Utah State) scored 30 points a game here recently while he’s (Legas) been leading their offense, said Head Coach Andy Avalos. “He adds an additional number to the run game with his ability to run the ball but has the ability also to put the ball down the field in the vertical pass game.”

Boise State has won the last six meetings between the two teams

The Broncos are 16.5-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Boise State hosts Fresno State on December 3rd in the Mountain West Championship game.

